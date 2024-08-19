Raymond James & Associates Sells 81,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,921,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $127,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $44.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

