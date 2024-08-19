Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $206,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 185,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,511,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $918.66 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $362.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $973.85 and its 200-day moving average is $955.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.