Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Marriott International worth $126,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

