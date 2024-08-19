Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $179,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $230.16 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

