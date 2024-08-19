Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $58,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $110.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

View Our Latest Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.