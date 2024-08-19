RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.07. The company had a trading volume of 769,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,369. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

