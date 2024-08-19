Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $177,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

