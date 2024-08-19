Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OncoCyte (OCX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OncoCyte (NASDAQ: OCX):

8/16/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – OncoCyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/4/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/23/2024 – OncoCyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.