RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Insider Karl Sevelda Sells 1,000 Shares

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) insider Karl Sevelda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,562 ($45.48), for a total value of £35,620 ($45,480.08).

RHI Magnesita Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,525 ($45.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,069.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,456 ($31.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,827.49 ($48.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,486.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,506.85.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.60 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 4,741.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,300 ($54.90) to GBX 4,150 ($52.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.