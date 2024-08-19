Riverwater Partners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.74. 844,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,546. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

