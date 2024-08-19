Riverwater Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

