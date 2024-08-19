Riverwater Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

ARW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.62. 15,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

