Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $97.71. 5,453,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,304,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

