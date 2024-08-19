Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.33. 852,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

