Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,438. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 498.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

