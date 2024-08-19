Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 36,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

