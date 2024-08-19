Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 180 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $325,327,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,547,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.69. 487,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

