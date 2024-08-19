Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 518 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.67. 57,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.39. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

