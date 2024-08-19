Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 525 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,746,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,885,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,103,553. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.