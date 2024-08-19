Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 56,910 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,910 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 302,529 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,703. The company has a market capitalization of $365.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

