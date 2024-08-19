Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 1.8% Following Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.72 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 1,661,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,326,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Specifically, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

