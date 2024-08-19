Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.78. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 8,768,205 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after buying an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

