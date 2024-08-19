Roth Mkm Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target to $8.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Shares of RNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 146,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.45 million. Research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

