Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 80,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,096. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $141.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

