Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
SACH stock remained flat at $2.31 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 117,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.
Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
