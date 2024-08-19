Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

SACH stock remained flat at $2.31 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 117,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,046,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

