Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $316.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as high as $264.50 and last traded at $263.44. 994,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,579,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.91.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $1,197,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,015,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,136 shares of company stock worth $43,631,609. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.87. The stock has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

