Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.13. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 64,004 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SANA shares. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,552,000 after buying an additional 2,358,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 639,198 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 506,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

