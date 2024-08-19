Sarasin & Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $284,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $205,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,024,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,384,000 after buying an additional 88,549 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

LLY stock opened at $921.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $878.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $806.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

