Scotiabank Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. 3,986,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,508,873. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 56.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 181,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 82,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

