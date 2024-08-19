scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.82% from the company’s current price.

scPharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44. scPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 786,713 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,205,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after buying an additional 752,005 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 771,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 231,679 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 497,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 216,122 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

