SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,395. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

