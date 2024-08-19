SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in July

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Down 4.3 %
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
