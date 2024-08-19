Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shell were worth $122,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Shell by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 106.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 7.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.