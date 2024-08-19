Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shimmick Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,524. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Shimmick has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Shimmick by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

