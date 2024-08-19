Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Shimmick Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shimmick
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shimmick by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Shimmick by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 609,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
About Shimmick
Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.
Further Reading
