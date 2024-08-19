Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Up to $41.36

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.36, but opened at $42.78. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 18,317 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,075,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 22,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 274,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 167,434 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

