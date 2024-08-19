Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Grows By 11.5%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,800 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 424,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $72.94. 33,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Brady has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.80 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

