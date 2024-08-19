Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Drops By 7.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 1,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEAF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

