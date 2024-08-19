Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Drops By 7.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 1,046,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHEAF opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About China Eastern Airlines
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than China Eastern Airlines
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Retail Earnings: Value, Caution, and Luxury in a Shifting Market
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is YETI Stock an Outlier or a Sign of a Strong Brand?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- The Worst May Be Over for Cisco After Beating Estimates in Q4
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.