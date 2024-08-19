Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Declines By 11.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.
Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
