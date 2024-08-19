Short Interest in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Declines By 11.7%

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, WBB Securities restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

