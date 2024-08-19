Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Declines By 12.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 456,879 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $13,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 103,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of CLFD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 12,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,179. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $543.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

