Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Drops By 12.3%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 353,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 551,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.82.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

