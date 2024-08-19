Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Declines By 12.6%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CCEP opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
