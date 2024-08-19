Short Interest in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Declines By 12.6%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CCEP opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,417,000 after buying an additional 210,780 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

