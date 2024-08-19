Short Interest in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Decreases By 8.2%

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 850.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 516,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $28.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

