Short Interest in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Declines By 7.5%

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of DENN stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 726.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

