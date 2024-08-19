Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Decreases By 13.2%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,783,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 2,054,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.5 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

DEXSF opened at C$4.09 on Monday. DEXUS has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.71.

Get DEXUS alerts:

About DEXUS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.