Short Interest in DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Decreases By 13.2%

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,783,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 2,054,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.5 days.
DEXUS Stock Performance
DEXSF opened at C$4.09 on Monday. DEXUS has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.71.
About DEXUS
