Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 10.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.7 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DPZUF opened at $20.55 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.