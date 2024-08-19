Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Rises By 10.5%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 640.7 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DPZUF opened at $20.55 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
