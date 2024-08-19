Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Decreases By 12.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,175,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 5,899,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,697.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
ELCPF remained flat at $3.96 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.05.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
