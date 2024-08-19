Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Decreases By 12.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,175,800 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 5,899,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,697.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

ELCPF remained flat at $3.96 during trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.05.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

