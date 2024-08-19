Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 7.5%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eltek Stock Down 0.6 %

ELTK stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Eltek by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eltek in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eltek by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eltek by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

