Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 10.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 927.0 days.
Endesa Price Performance
ELEZF stock remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Monday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.
Endesa Company Profile
