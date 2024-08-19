Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Declines By 10.9%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 927.0 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZF stock remained flat at $19.30 during trading on Monday. Endesa has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

