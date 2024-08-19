Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Declines By 11.9%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 377.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.87.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

