Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Decreases By 7.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Free Report) by 275.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 30.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

