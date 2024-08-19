Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Drops By 8.1%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.4 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter valued at about $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 12,810,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,260,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

